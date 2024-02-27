B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

BTO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.26. 799,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,387. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

