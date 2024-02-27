B90 (LON:B90) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.40

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.05), with a volume of 560000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

B90 Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

