Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,310 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.93% of Verisk Analytics worth $317,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,755. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.82 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

