Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM makes up about 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.27% of Ceridian HCM worth $239,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $11,677,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.