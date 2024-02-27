Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of Spotify Technology worth $92,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 197,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.37. 492,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,004. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $256.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

