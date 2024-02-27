Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $113,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 326,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,645. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.