Bamco Inc. NY Buys 962,841 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts makes up approximately 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 9.44% of Red Rock Resorts worth $404,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 72,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,572. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

