Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,955 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $140,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

