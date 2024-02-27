Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $70,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

BX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,258. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.