Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87,754 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $70,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,258. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
