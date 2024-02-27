Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.16 Billion Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 3.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.86% of MSCI worth $1,159,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.35. 72,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.71 and a 200-day moving average of $534.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

