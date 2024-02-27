Bamco Inc. NY Has $123.07 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107,924 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.34% of DexCom worth $123,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 213,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DXCM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.21. 600,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

