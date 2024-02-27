Bamco Inc. NY Has $144.54 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of Trade Desk worth $144,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. 1,908,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,591. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

