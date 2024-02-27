Bamco Inc. NY Has $822.09 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,911 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $822,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

