Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $76,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.75. 2,604,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

