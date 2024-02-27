Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 9.31% of Choice Hotels International worth $567,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.