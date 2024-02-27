Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,073,460 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,073,460 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $223,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,809. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

