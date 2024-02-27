Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $72,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 36,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

