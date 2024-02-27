Bamco Inc. NY Sells 21,044 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Primerica makes up approximately 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Primerica worth $373,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.
Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $246.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,806. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $254.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.
Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Primerica
In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.