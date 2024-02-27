Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08), reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

