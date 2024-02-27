Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.95% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,184,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

BMO traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,382. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

