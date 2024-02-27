Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 413.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.93% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $125,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,110 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,453,000 after purchasing an additional 858,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 372,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,092.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

