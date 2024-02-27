Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 275.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Netflix were worth $112,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.3 %

Netflix stock traded up $13.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $601.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day moving average of $459.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

