Bank of Nova Scotia Has $115.03 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.13% of Credicorp worth $115,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.16. 48,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,015. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

