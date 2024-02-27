Bank of Nova Scotia Has $157.75 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.86% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $157,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 1,022,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

