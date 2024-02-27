Bank of Nova Scotia Has $172.98 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $172,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 823,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

