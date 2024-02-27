Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,482,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,248,122 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 2.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 2.46% of TC Energy worth $877,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 382,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

