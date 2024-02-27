Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BNS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
