Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $221,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 6,522,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,492,705. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

