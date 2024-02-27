Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,007,295 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,042,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,007,295 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 2.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 2.49% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $889,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,764,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM remained flat at $46.51 on Tuesday. 1,116,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.