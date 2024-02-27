Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 401,184 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,958,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401,184 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.31% of Suncor Energy worth $583,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $77,355,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 230.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

