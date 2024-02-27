Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 248,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.