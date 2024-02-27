Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after buying an additional 1,997,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,905,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 1,190,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,870. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

