Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Shopify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,146,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,126,000 after buying an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. 4,295,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,507,365. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

