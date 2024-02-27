Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. 540,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.