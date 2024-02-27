Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 570,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,666. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,092.94%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

