Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 23,846,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,549,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

