Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,728,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,113. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

