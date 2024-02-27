Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $33.42 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,919 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of BCE worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
BCE Stock Performance
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 472,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,198. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59.
BCE Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.