Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $59.55 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,887 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 7.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of RY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

