Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 109,859 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,859 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TC Energy by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in TC Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 467,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,980. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

