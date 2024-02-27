Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 2,479 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 101,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,393,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,445,000 after purchasing an additional 409,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,290,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,750,000 after purchasing an additional 496,932 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 170,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 8,105,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

