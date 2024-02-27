Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 414 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.