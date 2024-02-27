Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 46,015 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,015 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 133,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,755. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

