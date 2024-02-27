Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,033. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.