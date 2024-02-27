Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 968,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,385. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

