Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

In other news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

