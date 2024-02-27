Barclays Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,499,606 shares of company stock valued at $98,802,922. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

