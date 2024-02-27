Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,452,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,560. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

