Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 675,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

