Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. 564,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

